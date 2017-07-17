Congratulations to CURB NASHVILLE’s DYLAN SCOTT for scoring the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this WEEK with “My Girl.” This is SCOTT’s first career #1 single.

Kudos to CURB NASHVILLE VP/Promotion RYAN DOKKE, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion JESSIE LOWE.