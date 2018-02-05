The all-new, patent-pending Performance Series™ LowPro™ Travel Kit from DW Drums was named “Best in Show” at the 2018 NAMM. Inspired by the overwhelming success of DW’s line of ultra-shallow, single-headed Design Series™ Pancake Gong and Pancake Bass drums, the innovative minds at DW have developed a complete set of lightweight, durable and completely portable drums designed for use in small spaces, and performers on the go. Available in a 3-piece and 4-piece configurations of USA-made, DW Performance Series™ build-quality shells available in durable White Marine and Black Diamond FinishPly™ options, this versatile new drumset design concept includes DW hardware and packs up into a deluxe, rolling travel case which is sold separately.

“The initial inspiration was to create a more durable, stable and playable practice kit. However, after getting feedback from some of our artists, we realized we had something on our hands that could be miked up and used as a small cocktail kit for live gigs,” said Drum Workshop Inc. Vice President of Product Development, Rich Sikra. “We feel like the LowPro Kit really solves a lot of problems for drummers, which has always been DW’s mission statement.”

The DW Performance Series® LowPro™ Travel kit 3-piece configuration includes a 10” & 13” toms and 20” bass drum and weighs just over 22 pounds. The 4-piece configuration includes 10” & 13” toms, 12” Snom™ and 20” bass drum and weighs less than 29 pounds. The ultra-shallow LowPro™ drum shells are DW Performance Series build-quality, 9-ply, all-maple, VLT construction created in DW’s Custom Shop located in Oxnard, California.

The DW Performance Series™ LowPro™ kit integrates a unique ‘bipod’ stand design for increased stability and optimal functionality. Mounted directly through the bass drum, the tom stand features dual, retractable legs which nest inside the bass drum for easy pack up and set up. Also included in the 4-piece configuration is a modified, DW 6000 Series Ultralight™ snare stand and a DWSM2035 accessory percussion arm for additional Snom™ snare-to-tom set-up options.

“This is a kit that takes up very little space. It sounds terrific out of the box. Itʼs pretty quiet, and it comes in three or four-piece configurations. Itʼs made in the USA, which is really cool. But whatʼs even cooler is that it fits in one bag,” said Brad Boynton, Owner, Rhythm Traders, Portland, Oregon.

Also available is the The LowPro™ Travel Kit Transport Bag. Sold separately, heavy duty, soft-sided rolling bag crafted from a reinforced canvas-like material features a zipper top, retractable top handle, side handles, dual smooth-rolling wheels and a compartmentalized interior which securely holds both 3 and 4-piece models complete with hardware and accessories