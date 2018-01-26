Drum Workshop Inc. has announced the debut of their limited edition DW Collector’s Series® Pure Tasmanian Timber drumsets. Handcrafted in DW’s California Custom Shop located in Oxnard, CA, these exceptional drums feature a core of incredibly resonant Australian Blackwood with an outer layer of highly figured Blackheart Sassafras. Finished in a Quick Candy Black Burst to Natural Lacquer which is perfectly complemented by DW black nickel hardware, these distinctive drums are completed with a specialty “Limited Edition DW Pure Tasmanian Timber” badge.

DW Drums’ Executive Vice President and Drum Designer, John Good travelled over 8000 miles to the island state of Tasmania off the coast of Australia to source the distinctive tone woods used to craft these uncompromising drums. Each DW Collector’s Series® Pure Tasmanian Timber 6-piece drumset is available in preconfigured sizes which include 18×22” bass drum, 8×10”, 9×12”and 12×14” toms, and 6.5×14”snare drum. Each drumset is individually signed and numbered. Only 200 drumsets and 200 à la carte snares will ever be produced.

“When Australian Black Sassafras trees are damaged by winds or storms, interior parts of the tree are sometimes exposed to rainwater and the trees can become infected with a staining fungus,” said Good. “I know fungus doesn’t sound like a good thing, except in these trees, the fungus turns the normally gray-to-golden-brown heartwood into vibrant streaks dark browns and blacks which is where it gets its name, ‘Blackheart Sassafras.’”

In addition, each instrument is complemented by DW Custom Shop black nickel hardware and a host of drummer-friendly, professional features including True-Hoops™, True-Pitch 50™ Tuning, S.T.M (Suspension Tom Mounts), M.A.G. Throw-Off System with 3P (3-position butt plate), DW drumheads by Remo USA and more.