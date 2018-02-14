DUA LIPA’s music video for “New Rules” has surpassed a billion views on YOUTUBE, making her the current youngest solo female artist in its BILLION VIEWS CLUB, and the 100th video to achieve the milestone.

The ode to female empowerment and self-love has proven its appeal with the record-shattering results.

In response to the milestone, DUA shared the following with YOUTUBE, “This is surreal! I never expected that ‘New Rules’ would get the reaction it did. Videos are so important to me and I’m so grateful that fans discovered this one and loved it so much. It’s been life-changing.”

Added YOUTUBE Global Head Of Music LYOR COHEN, “This is an incredibly beautiful moment for DUA and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to YOUTUBE’s BILLION VIEWS CLUB. It’s been amazing to watch her journey from sharing covers on YOUTUBE to now being covered by fans across the globe.”

Released in JULY, “New Rules” reached 2.3 million views 24 hours after dropping, helping catapult the song to the BILLBOARD charts, where it still resides at #7 on the HOT 100 after 27 weeks on the charts.