The younger Brice’s debut EP, Lewis Brice, was released earlier this year and can be found at fans digital retailer of choice and at lewisbrice.com. About Lewis Brice

With a sound rooted at the intersection of country, rhythm & blues and southern rock, Lewis Brice comes at you with high-energy stories, sounds that catch the ear and beats that make you want to move. Born and raised in Sumter, South Carolina, he grew up singing in church choir and praise bands. Throughout his career he has spread his music in front of attentive audiences and continuously grown a strong fan base while playing shows with many talented artists he admires such as Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Jerrod Niemann, The Cadillac Three, Hank Jr. and many more. Brice was recently named a "New Country Artist to Watch" by Rolling Stone. Lewis made headlines with 2010's "Ordinary Girl," co-written with Dallas Rogers, which made a small window on the Mediabase charts and reached #67 on the iTunes Country Music chart. He appeared in CMT's first season of "Can You Duet," coming in 8th place out of the thousands who auditioned. Additionally, Lewis took on the lead role in the 2014 ACM Song of the Year music video for "I Drive Your Truck," performed by his brother Lee Brice. For more information, please visit lewisbrice.com. To keep up with Lewis on social media, follow him at @LewisBrice on Twitter & Instagram and on Facebook.