Former CUMULUS News-Talk KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO evening host DREX (KEVIN BUCHAR) exited the station last AUGUST — and he’s ready to resume his radio life.

DREX, who joined KGO in 2015 after several years with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM)/CHICAGO and KTFM/SAN ANTONIO before that, issued a statement to ALL ACCESS at the time, saying, “Effective today, I will be leaving KGO and my evening talk show. I have truly enjoyed the experience and will miss our wonderful listeners and the incredible team at KGO, but I must step away from radio for the time being to attend to personal family matters that require my full attention. From day one while working at KSJO in the ’80s, it was always on my ‘bucket list’ to someday work on the great KGO. Home of Hall of Fame Legend, RONN OWENS. I thank the entire CUMULUS family for making my dream come true! I look forward to neXt!”

DREX would love to land in SAN ANTONIO or CHICAGO again, but is open to any great opportunity. Reach him at planetdrex@gmail.com.