DRAGONFORCE‘s new album, “Reaching Into Infinity”, will be released on May 19 via earMUSIC on CD, LP and a special-edition CD and DVD. The follow-up to 2014’s “Maximum Overload” marks the band’s third full-length studio release with singer Marc Hudson, who joined the group in 2011 following the departure of original frontman ZP Theart (now in SKID ROW).

The bulk of the recording sessions for “Reaching Into Infinity” took place at Fascination Street studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with OPETH, THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, AMON AMARTH, KATATONIA, SOILWORK and SYMPHONY X, to name a few. The band also laid down tracks while touring their “Killer Elite” best-of album, utilizing Lamerluser Studios in London, U.K.; Dark Lane Studios in Witney, U.K.; as well as the band’s own Evil1 Studios in Charleville-Mézières, France and Shredforce One Studios in California.

“We were flying out, playing a festival, then back into the studio, then back out again,” explains DRAGONFORCE bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who also handled the majority of songwriting on this album. “It was very intense and very tiring. I obviously played bass but also a lot of rhythm guitar, electric and acoustic, and lost my temper a few times. I think we all did at some point, because we wanted to deliver nothing but the best.”

For their seventh studio album, DRAGONFORCE have opened up their sound like never before, capturing the fierce, forlorn and fun with both menace and melody.

“I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music,” Frédéric continues. “It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc‘s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”“Reaching Into Infinity” is DRAGONFORCE‘s first album to feature Gee Anzalone, the Italian drummer who has laid down an insanely impressive performance to provide the perfect backbone to the DRAGONFORCE sound, which, of course, still boasts the bands trademark crazy-fast solos, courtesy of guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman.”The title of the album explains pretty much what we are trying to do with our music,” Frédéric concludes. “Today’s world is really crazy — there is fear of the future, uncertainty. But the power of music is infinite, and it can give strength and hope to people.”

The band will give fans their first taste of the new songs in a live setting at a very exclusive one-off show at Camden Town, London’s Black Heart venue, on April 12. Totman says: “This is going to be insane! We always like to kick things off with some intimate shows and this will be the smallest London show we’ve done since doing three consecutive weeks at The Barfly back in 2005. It’s going to be a wild sweaty party!”

“Reaching Into Infinity” will be available on the following formats:Standard Edition

01. Reaching Into Infinity

02. Ashes Of The Dawn

03. Judgement Day

04. Astral Empire

05. Curse Of Darkness

06. Silence

07. Midnight Madness

08. WAR!

09. Land Of Shattered Dreams

10. The eDGE OF THE wORLD

11. Our Final Stand

Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:

Disc 1 – CD

Bonus Tracks

12. Hatred And Revenge

13. Evil Dead

Disc 2 – Bonus DVD

DRAGONFORCE Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016

01. Holding On

02. Heroes Of Our Time

03. Operation Ground And Pound

04. Holding On (Multi-angles)

05. Heroes Of Our Time (Multi-angeles)

06. Operation Ground And Pound (Multi-Angles)