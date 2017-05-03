The bulk of the recording sessions for “Reaching Into Infinity” took place at Fascination Street studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with OPETH, THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, AMON AMARTH, KATATONIA, SOILWORK and SYMPHONY X, to name a few. The band also laid down tracks while touring their “Killer Elite” best-of album, utilizing Lamerluser Studios in London, U.K.; Dark Lane Studios in Witney, U.K.; as well as the band’s own Evil1 Studios in Charleville-Mézières, France and Shredforce One Studios in California.
“We were flying out, playing a festival, then back into the studio, then back out again,” explains DRAGONFORCE bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who also handled the majority of songwriting on this album. “It was very intense and very tiring. I obviously played bass but also a lot of rhythm guitar, electric and acoustic, and lost my temper a few times. I think we all did at some point, because we wanted to deliver nothing but the best.”
For their seventh studio album, DRAGONFORCE have opened up their sound like never before, capturing the fierce, forlorn and fun with both menace and melody.
“I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music,” Frédéric continues. “It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc‘s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”“Reaching Into Infinity” is DRAGONFORCE‘s first album to feature Gee Anzalone, the Italian drummer who has laid down an insanely impressive performance to provide the perfect backbone to the DRAGONFORCE sound, which, of course, still boasts the bands trademark crazy-fast solos, courtesy of guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman.”The title of the album explains pretty much what we are trying to do with our music,” Frédéric concludes. “Today’s world is really crazy — there is fear of the future, uncertainty. But the power of music is infinite, and it can give strength and hope to people.”
The band will give fans their first taste of the new songs in a live setting at a very exclusive one-off show at Camden Town, London’s Black Heart venue, on April 12. Totman says: “This is going to be insane! We always like to kick things off with some intimate shows and this will be the smallest London show we’ve done since doing three consecutive weeks at The Barfly back in 2005. It’s going to be a wild sweaty party!”
"Reaching Into Infinity" will be available on the following formats:
Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:
Disc 1 – CD
Bonus Tracks
12. Hatred And Revenge
13. Evil Dead
Disc 2 – Bonus DVD
DRAGONFORCE Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016
