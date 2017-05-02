While a spokesperson at iHEARTMEDIA won’t officially refer to this as a RIF, there are a number of folks that are indeed exiting the company.

iHEARTMEDIA commented, “Each market constantly looks at all aspects of its business to ensure that it reflects how the best organizations work today so they can continue to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible. This creates some new jobs, and unfortunately sometimes eliminates others.”

Among those leaving, that we know of so far, between YESTERDAY (5/01) and TODAY (5/02):

BO MATTHEWS, SVP/Programming/CINCINNATI, PD WEBN (ROCK 102.7) and Top 40 WKFS (KISS 107), bomatthewsradio@gmail.com or (216) 269-0700

BOB CHRISTOPHER, News Dir. iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS

BRITTA CLEVELAND, middays, Country WBCT (B93.7)/GRAND RAPIDS

BRODY, nights, Top 40 WFLZ (933 FLZ)/TAMPA

BROOK, morning co-host, AC WSRT (STAR 105.7)/GRAND RAPIDS

ED PALMER, PD/mornings, RANDY “MUDFLAP” WILCOX, APD/MD Country WEGX (EAGLE 92.9)/FLORENCE SC

JIM FISHER, PD WRNO/NEW ORLEANS, WBUB/BILOXI, WMTM/MOBILE (504) 390-3204, or jim@findyourmarathon.com

LAUNA PHILLIPS, MD Country WFUS (US 103.5)/TAMPA MD, Launaphillips@gmail.com

MARLON GEORGE, Market Mgr., iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS

MATT SHEPARD, mornings WDFN (SPORTS 1130)/DETROIT

If you’d like to confidentially add your name or a co-worker and contact info to this list, please click here.