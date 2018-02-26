Several outlets are reporting that SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Chairman DOUG MORRIS will exit the label, possibly as early as the end of MARCH, to launch a new label.

VARIETY notes MORRIS, “the only person to be the top executive at all three major music companies, has secured funding for a new label,” adding, “While some reports said the new label is part of an unspecified partnership with APPLE, a source close to the situation told VARIETY that those rumors are untrue and that APPLE has no equity or investment in MORRIS’ endeavor.”

ENGADGET.COM reports APPLE is in the mix, writing, “MORRIS is leaving the publisher at the end of MARCH to help run a new label, 12 TONE, that will have a ‘partnership’ with APPLE. What this involves isn’t clear, but former DEF JAM chief STEVE BARTELS would join the team.”