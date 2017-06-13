Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD PD DON BRAKE has joined WEST VIRGINA RADIO CORP. Country WKKW/MORGANTOWN, WV for afternoons, effective immediately. BRAKE succeeds MATT KELLY, who recently segued to Top 40 sister WVAQ.

“I have to thank the team of DALE MILLER, CHRISTIAN MILLER and JON THOMAS for this amazing opportunity to come home to MORGANTOWN and entertain longtime friends every afternoon on WKKW,” said BRAKE. “I’m thrilled to be part of the WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP. family.” BRAKE spent nearly six years at WFRE, rising to APD/MD in 2012, then PD in 2014. He left WFRE in JANUARY. BRAKE’s radio resume includes previous programming stops with WHWK/BINGHAMTON, NY; WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD; and WCAT/HARRISBURG, PA. Send congrats here.