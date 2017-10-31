CBS RADIO Top 40/R WPGC/WASHINGTON, D.C. ups afternooner DJ FLEXX to MD.

“I am beyond excited that WPGC’s legendary afternoon host, DJ FLEXX will take on the role of Music Director for the station,” said VP/Programming STEVE DAVIS. “FLEXX is an incredible talent and understands all sides of the music business from having a hit song with ‘Water Dance’ to his tremendous success as WPGC’s PM drive host. FLEXX has been an incredible asset to WPGC APD ANGELIQUE ALSTON and myself and this is a well-deserved and earned recognition for the great job he does.”

“I am truly living my dreams and this opportunity is unbelievable,” said DJ FLEXX. “I am so grateful!”