THE TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK’s “Diva Dina” with JACKIE NEWTON has picked up PAMAL BROADCASTING AC WJJR/BURLINGTON, VT; RADIOJONES Hot AC WEDB/MACON, GA; DEER CREEK BROADCASTING AC KMXI/CHICO-REDDING, CA; and COMMONWEALTH BROADCASTING AC WOVO/BOWLING GREEN, KY.

“Another big hit from TKRN and It has nothing to do with the fact that JACKIE is my daughter!” TKRN CEO TOM KENT said. “When we say that FUN is part of our DNA, we mean that literally!”