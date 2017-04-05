DISTURBED‘ forthcoming acoustic record will include brand new material as well as reworked versions of songs from the band’s catalog.

Singer David Draiman revealed in February that DISTURBED is planning to return to the studio later this year to record an acoustic EP before beginning work on the follow-up to 2015’s “Immortalized” album.Prior to the arrival of “Immortalized”, DISTURBED had been on hiatus since the fall of 2011, after completing the touring cycle for its previous studio effort, “Asylum”, and issuing a rarities collection called “The Lost Children”.During a press conference before DISTURBED‘s March 16 concert in Moscow, Russia, Draiman was asked if the band’s forthcoming EP will include any freshly written compositions. He responded (see video below): “Well, we’re still working on it. We haven’t really set a timeframe in stone. We’d like to kind of have as much time as we need to get it to the point that we’re as confident in it as we can possibly be, that we see the songs through to their fruition. And the answer to your question, yes, there will be new original material — original acoustic pieces — as well as acoustic versions of existing songs within the catalog.”The idea of DISTURBED doing an acoustic EP is not a foreign concept for the band. Draiman spoke a while back, saying DISTURBED has always wanted to put melody in its music. “There’s a huge contingency of kids that want stuff that they can just bash their head open to, you know, and that’s great,” he said. “We provide that as well. But to us, when we make our music, it has to be fused with melody. The aggression and the power needs to be harnessed with hooks that stay with you.”An acoustic EP now could also capitalize on the success DISTURBED has had with its cover of SIMON & GARFUNKEL‘s “The Sound Of Silence”, which has been a massive hit that has introduced the band to new audiences.“Immortalized” became DISTURBED‘s fifth album to enter The Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 — a feat shared only with METALLICA and DAVE MATTHEWS BAND.