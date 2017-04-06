DISNEY MUSIC GROUP and UNIVERSAL MUSIC NASHVILLE (UMG NASHVILLE) have formed a new label, BUENA VISTA RECORDS. The label plans to sign Country artists in addition to creating and developing Country music genre projects on a worldwide basis.

The new label has arleady signed Country duo CB30, comprised of brothers CHRISTIAN and BRODY.

“We are proud to be launching this new label with [UMG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO] MIKE DUNGAN and the incredibly successful UNIVERSAL MUSIC NASHVILLE team,” said DISNEY MUSIC GROUP Pres. KEN BUNT.

Added DUNGAN, “We are thrilled to stand next to this iconic brand, with such a long and storied history of success, but the real bonus has come in the friendship we have developed with KEN BUNT and his incredible team of first class professionals.”