Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter and CRS 2018 Artist Humanitarian of the Year, Dierks Bentley, has been announced as Monday’s featured speaker (Feb. 5 from 4 – 5:00 p.m.) for CRS 2018, set for Feb. 5-7 in Nashville, Tenn.

The conversation, sponsored by DAV and titled “Climbing The Mountain,” will spotlight Bentley’s rise to superstardom built by following his own path and not trends, ultimately celebrating a career built on the combination of commercial success and critical acclaim. The CRS 2018 Artist Humanitarian Award presentation, sponsored by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, will take place during the CRS Opening Ceremonies (sponsored by Sarah Cannon), prior to Bentley’s conversation.

Since moving from Phoenix to Nashville in the 1990s, Bentley has established his own artistic path in country music. Instead of rehashing proven formulas, he’s doggedly reinvented his sound with every album and has ultimately built one of the most enviable careers in any genre of music. His program will explore the last decade of trials and triumphs that developed him into the artist who “sells out enormous tours, is a perennial favorite of format radio stations, and earns critical acclaim without compromising his artistic vision” (Entertainment Weekly).

The $699 final registration rate for Country Radio Seminar 2018 is available at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Single-day passes are also being made available. Single-day passes (limited to two day passes per person) are $200 per pass. In addition, today (Jan. 8) marks the last day to reserve rooms at Omni Nashville. Single rooms are $259 and double rooms are $269, and only a limited number of rooms are still available. To book a room, please call 1-800-THE-OMNI (1-800-843-6664).

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2018 is set for Feb. 5-7, 2018 at the Omni Nashville. Visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com for more information.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans): DAV is a charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. It provides more than 700,000 rides for veterans attending medical appointments annually, assists veterans with more than 300,000 claims for benefits and helped them attain more than $4 billion in new and retroactive benefits in 2016 so they can care for their families. DAV is also a leader in connecting veterans with meaningful employment, hosting job fairs and providing resources to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices made possible. With nearly 1,300 chapters and 1.3 million members, DAV empowers our nation’s heroes, their families and survivors with the resources they need and ensures we keep the promises we made to them. For more information, please visit www.DAV.org