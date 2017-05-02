Make Music Day UK is a day of FREE music held in public spaces on the summer solstice, 21st June 2017. It is part of an international summer solstice celebration, which started in France in 1982 and now takes place in more than 120 countries and 750 cities across the world.

Make Music Day UK aims to turn the country into a stage and offer a wide spectrum of performers the opportunity to display their musical skills and it is all for FREE.

Musicians, bands, music groups, venues, schools, and anyone else who would like to get involved should register now. The Make Music Day website can match performers with venues and vice versa.

The aim is for Make Music Day to be filled with as many different sorts of events as possible in all sorts of spaces and places. When we say ‘performed by anyone, enjoyed by everyone’ we really mean it. Anyone can get involved – any age, ability, genre, instrument, amateur or pro.

Full details of the event, including participating venues and local appearances, will be listed at http://www.makemusicday.org/uk/ over the coming weeks.

In Association with: Making Music, Music for All & Classic FM

Supported by: Arts Council England, Musicians Union, Music Sales & NAMM Foundation

