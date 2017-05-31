We are sad to report the passing of longtime DETROIT radio personality JOE WADE FORMICOLA following a brief illness, and just three weeks shy of his induction into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (CRHOF).

During his 1987-1995 run in mornings at Country WWWW (W4)/DETROIT, FORMICOLA was honored with the 1988 CMA Personality of the Year award. In 1995, he segued to crosstown Country WYCD/DETROIT. FORMICOLA was also nationally syndicated, serving as a personality with WESTWOOD ONE’s Country format from 2010-2015. Early career stops included serving as PD of KENR/HOUSTON in 1979 before moving on to the OM/PD chair at WKIX/RALEIGH, NC.

FORMICOLA’s death follows the passing of fellow 2017 CRHOF inductee LINDA LEE, who died in MARCH after battling cancer. Just two weeks ago, ALL ACCESS featured FORMICOLA in our “10 Questions” feature, where he discussed how much the honor meant to him, while sharing stories from his long and colorful career. Read it here.

Our sympathies are with FORMICOLA’s family and friends. Services are pending.