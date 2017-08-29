Tonic Ball 16 to feature the music of Wilco, Simon & Garfunkel, The Cure, James Brown & Dolly Parton. Annual concert will take place in Fountain Square on Friday, November 17, 2017, and raise funds for Indianapolis hunger relief agency Second Helpings.

August 29, 2017– The Tonic Indy organizing committee announced today the five bands that will be featured in the Tonic Ball concert on November 17. A longtime staple in fall must-do lists for Indianapolis, Tonic Ball 14 will celebrate the music of Wilco, Simon & Garfunkel, The Cure, James Brown & Dolly Parton at five Fountain Square music venues – Radio Radio, The Fountain Theatre, White Rabbit Cabaret, The Hi-Fi and Pioneer. Tickets sales open September 4. Bands interested in playing Tonic Ball 16 can visit tonicindy.com to sign up.

On November 11, Tiny Tonic will offer children and families a chance to be a part of the Tonic experience with a free concert and opportunity for families to tour Second Helpings.

This year, Tonic Ball will take over Prospect Street, closing the street and adding multimedia entertainment for Tonic fans.

Tonic started in 2002 with a one-night performance of Gram Parsons songs at Radio Radio. Since then, it has grown to be one of the most popular nights of art and music in the city each year. Last year’s sold-out concert and related events brought in close to $95,000, with every dollar going directly to Second Helpings. This year’s Ball is presented by Eskenazi Health.

Tonic Indy is a celebration of local music and art. Tonic Ball is a night of fun and excitement, all for a good cause. Each year we pick five iconic bands and/or musicians, ask some of our favorite local performers to cover a few of their songs, sell tickets to the show, and give all the proceeds to our favorite charity: Second Helpings. As a complement to Tonic Ball, Tiny Tonic offers little rockers the chance to party and fight hunger, too.

Second Helpings transforms lives through the power of food. By accepting donated perishable and overstocked food, the organization prepares nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults every day and distributes them free of charge through social service agencies in Greater Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.secondhelpings.org.