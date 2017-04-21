Alternative rock band, Desert Tundra released their latest EP, Something Fierce, a collection of gripping rock anthems that hold a deep and touching meaning. Front woman, Janet Jelena, based the new tracks off her personal adventures while living in Los Angeles over the last year. With all the ups and downs Jelena has faced, this EP is a symbol of hope, letting her audience know that if she can be happy again, anyone can. Something Fierce is now available to stream or download worldwide.

From high-energy rock tracks to intense alternative ballads, Something Fierce has got something for everyone. Produced by John Bender (Paramore, My Chemical Romance), the eclectic EP is rich with raw honesty and emotion giving the listeners a vivid view inside the situations that Jelena was going through with each song. The first single and title track, “Something Fierce” embraces a new romantic relationship and all of the excitement that comes along with it. “It’s my favorite song off the EP hands down. It brings back great memories,” says Jelena. “Not to mention, it is always the best part of any relationship. That pure, raw and euphoric feeling of falling in love.” Other tracks like “The Fall” and “Bar 20” showcase despairing feelings related to breakups and depression. “This EP represents a year of my life living in Hollywood. I’ve learned a lot and right now I am cultivating my relationship with myself and my alter-ego, Desert Tundra.”

Long before her alter ego, Desert Tundra, was created, Janet Jelena was just a kid living in a small town in Virginia with a passion for rock and punk. As a determined 15-year-old, Jelena picked up her first guitar and was soon enrolled in vocal lessons. After years of playing in the local scene, a chance encounter with Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons would become the push she needed to get her music career on track. Jelena would team up with producer Jim Ebert for her first three EPs before moving to Los Angeles and recruiting a backing band. With nothing to hold her back, Jelena sees only limitless potential for the future of Desert Tundra.



Something Fierce is a captivating and infectious collection of songs that people can relate to on multiple levels. With powerful lyrics and memorable musicality, this EP is an explosive piece of work. You can now stream or download Something Fierce from your favorite digital service. To follow Desert Tundra’s journey, visit Facebook.com/DesertTundra.