¬†iHEARTMEDIA has upped National Event Brand Manager for National Programming and BOSTON VP/Marketing DENNIS O’HERON to SVP/Live Entertainment & Events.

O’HERON, who will report to Pres./National Programming TOM POLEMAN, was part of the team that created the multi-band radio station live event concept at Top 40 WXKS-F (KISS 108)/BOSTON that evolved into “Jingle Ball,” and worked on the first iHEARTRADIO Music Festival in 2011.