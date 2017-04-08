A new time lapse rehearsal video of DEF LEPPARD shot and edited by drummer Rick Allen‘s tech Jeff Diffner can be seen below.

DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen recently told New England Concert Reviews about the band’s upcoming North American tour with POISON and TESLA: “Me personally, I actually see it as a celebration of the integrity of these three bands, and they all, for the most part, they are original members. It’s, like, this is the same DEF LEPPARD that put out ‘Hysteria’. Well, obviously, Steve Clark passed away but it’s the same band — it’s not like a bunch of different guys in there. TESLA, it’s the same band with one exception — Dave Rude‘s in the band now. And the four guys in POISON are the same four guys that started POISON. So it’s, like I said, a celebration of integrity. A lot of other bands, they disappear and they actually maintain that. So this is as real as it gets. This is real integrity, it’s a real band doing their stuff, it’s not karaoke by any means, and it’s also a tribute to being the last ones standing. A lot of bands have fallen off by the wayside, and whatever, but these three bands are here and I’m really appreciating that. Like I said, yes, a celebration of integrity.” DEF LEPPARD‘s concert film “And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit”, arrived on February 10 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Video. The set was filmed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.DEF LEPPARD‘s three-month run across North America is set to kick off on April 8 in Manchester, New Hampshire and wrap on June 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana. DEF LEPPARD and POISON and first hit the road together back in 2009, and then again three years later.DEF LEPPARD‘s latest, self-titled album came out in 2015.