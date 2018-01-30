DELTA RADIO NETWORK Country WMYQ (KIX 92.7)/GREENWOOD, MS has hired DAVID MUELLER to co-host mornings, using his air name of JACKSON, and teaming him with JONBOB WISE as “JACKSON & JONBOB.” The move marks a return to radio for MUELLER, who lost his job as co-host at BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER in 2013, after he touched TAYLOR SWIFT inappropriately during a backstage meet-and-greet prior to her DENVER tour stop that year.

At the time, MUELLER was half of the “RYNO & JACKSON” morning show on KYGO. You may remember last SUMMER’s internationally-covered court case, where MUELLER sued SWIFT and her management team, claiming “intentional interference with contractual obligations” and “interference with prospective business relations.” MUELLER sought $3 million in damages. SWIFT fired back with an assault and battery counter-suit, seeking $1, and vowing that any further damages awarded her be donated to charity. Following a week-long trial, a DENVER jury found in favor of SWIFT’s counter-suit, and against MUELLER (NET NEWS 8/14).

DELTA RADIO NETWORK President LARRY FUSS reached out to MUELLER last SUMMER following the trial and offered him a job. “I was roundly criticized in a FACEBOOK group for offering MUELLER a job, but regardless of what he may or may not have done, does he really deserve to be banned from radio for life?”, wondered FUSS in a statement to ALL ACCESS. “He recently lost his sister to cancer and also had to put his 94-year old mother in a nursing facility, so the man deserves a break. On top of that, he has lots of talent and will sound great on KIX-92.7.” Stream the station here.