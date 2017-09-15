VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth performed at last weekend’s Summer Spectacular Under The Stars. The September 9 invitation-only event at a private estate in Beverly Hills, California was hosted by Mario Lopez and saw Roth delivering a four-song set consisting of his solo cover singles “Just A Gigolo” and “California Girls” as well as the VAN HALEN classics “Ice Cream Man” and “Jump”.

The annual gala raised over $1 million for drug awareness and prevention. The foundation and its signature Brent’s Club program works in conjunction with The Boys & Girls Club Of America to provide incentives for kids to abstain from drugs.Robert and Linell Shapiro created the Brent Shapiro Foundation following their son Brent‘s death to honor his life and promote prevention and awareness of chemical dependence.The foundation’s mission is to save lives through awareness and effective programs that incentivize kids to abstain from drugs and alcohol.VAN HALEN has been inactive since it completed its U.S. tour in October 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.The trek was VAN HALEN‘s first since an aborted North American run three years earlier in support of its then-new studio album, “A Different Kind Of Truth”.Released in 2015 was “Tokyo Dome In Concert”, VAN HALEN‘s first-ever live collection featuring Roth, despite numerous pro-shot concerts from the band’s original heyday being heavily booted for years.