Multi-award-winning Country Music artist, David Frizzell, announces an expansion of his Nashville America Records label with a new distribution deal and the signing of new artist, Sarah Patrick.

For decades, Nashville America Records has been the label home for Frizzell’s individual projects as well as the renowned Frizzell & Friends collaborations produced by the Country Music icon. Frizzell & Friends collaborations have included Merle Haggard, Crystal Gayle, Johnny Lee, Gene Watson, Joe Stampley, Jeannie Seely, T. Graham Brown, Lacy J. Dalton, Bobby Bare, Helen Cornelius, Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers), John Cowan (New Grass Revival), Johnny Rodriguez, Amy Clawson, Marty Haggard, Rex Allen Jr., brother Allen Frizzell and niece Tess Frizzell. Now, Frizzell has opened the label to artists outside of his tight, creative circle of gifted family and friends, and for the first time, has signed a new talent to be welcomed into the Frizzell fold.

“I’ve always enjoyed producing, almost as much as performing,” Frizzell says. “My passion has always been traditional country music, and I discovered a talented young lady who impressed me so much that I signed her to the label. This is a first for Nashville America Records, and I’m very happy with the team we’ve assembled.”

Nashville America Records has inked a distribution deal through Nashville’s Perry Music Group with Sony’s The Orchard, the largest indie distributor in the world. With a publishing group at the core of the organization, (including the catalog of the late songwriter, Wayne Perry) Perry Music Group’s joint venture as an imprint via The Orchard enables PMG to provide digital distribution in 243 territories globally. Perry Music, headed by Bryan Wayne Perry, also provides a variety of multi-faceted label services to accommodate their distribution agreements with their clients.

The indie record label will continue its longstanding relationship with Jerry Duncan Promotions of Nashville for radio promotion. The firm is an independent country record promotion company, focusing on small and medium market radio promotion. In business since 1982, Jerry and his team have promoted 65 Number One singles, numerous career breakthrough records by major artists including Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, and others. The Duncan team has had success with artists launched on independent labels as well, including songs by Florida Georgia Line, Heartland, Colt Ford, Craig Morgan, Jason Aldean, and Alison Krauss.

Sarah Patrick is a Kentucky singer/songwriter who has started out, like so many others, writing music and performing at small venues near her home, while working to raise a family and keep the bills paid. The single mom has shared videos from her kitchen of favorite country standards, and her own originals for a growing list of devoted fans. Reminiscent of a young Loretta Lynn, Sarah writes songs about life’s joys and challenges: love, motherhood, romance, heartbreak and disappointment.

A music friend urged Frizzell to check out the young artist’s show while traveling through Kentucky, and as a favor, the living legend obliged.

“I’m asked all the time to listen to new talent, whether it’s a performer or songwriter, and you just never know where that ‘next big thing’ will come from,” Frizzell says. “I just don’t always have the time, but I’m sure glad we stopped on that trip. Sarah really reminds me of Loretta [Lynn], with that same honesty, and determination mixed with a hint of vulnerability.”

With some of Nashville’s top session players, Sarah has been in the studio with Frizzell, working on her debut album. The project will include timeless covers, as well as at least two of Sarah’s original songs.

“I just feel so grateful and blessed,” Sarah says. “This has been the most amazing experience and I’m just so eager to share this music and see where the journey takes me.”

Nashville America Records expects to add more artists to the roster, and will continue to be the home for Frizzell’s own solo and collaborative music projects.

ABOUT DAVID FRIZZELL

His life and his career are tightly woven into the fabric of country music history and lore. He is both legacy and legend with an unmistakable voice and a captivating style.

David Frizzell is one of the greatest voices in country music with a haunting resemblance to his older brother, the ultimate stylist, Lefty Frizzell. Both share that raw, forlorn quality that is essential to the interpretation of traditional country themes, but David’s voice is even more resonant and nuanced; a perfect instrument for conveying the deepest emotion of every lyric.

David emerged from the significant shadow of his brother to create his own artistic identity, and by 18 was signed to Columbia Records. He recorded and charted the first country version of “L.A. International Airport,” followed by a Top 40 rendition of “I Just Can’t Help Believing.” Frizzell parlayed his recording success into headlining shows in Las Vegas, a bold move that paved the way for other country acts in that entertainment mecca.

In the early 1980s, Frizzell founded the musical duo of Frizzell & West with Shelly West, daughter of country superstar Dottie West. Their recording of “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma” made its way to Clint Eastwood, who insisted on adding the tune to the soundtrack of the film, Any Which Way You Can. The song has been included on CMT’s countdown of the greatest duets of all time. Frizzell & West signed with Warner Bros. and the wheels began to turn quickly for a duo that would produce five albums and become one of the most-awarded acts in music. The duo twice won the Country Music Association’s Vocal Duo of the Year award, twice won the Academy of Country Music award for Vocal Duet of the Year and were awarded the ACM Song of the Year award. They also received the Music City News award for Duet of the Year twice, and Song of the Year.

Frizzell always maintained a vibrant solo career. He scored a chart-topping hit with “I’m Gonna Hire A Wino To Decorate Our Home,” now a country music standard, and featured on CMT’s 40 Greatest Drinking Songs in Country Music. Along with CMA awards, Frizzell has won numerous performing and recording trophies from the Academy of Country Music, Billboard and Music City News. He has been nominated for three Grammys, both as part of Frizzell & West and as a solo artist.

In 2011, David released his book, a tribute to the life and career of Lefty Frizzell. “I Love You A Thousand Ways: The Lefty Frizzell Story” features a forward by Merle Haggard and chronicles the turbulent life and career of one of America’s most influential voices. The book was named by CMT as one of the Best Music Books of the year.

Whether writing, producing, touring or performing, David Frizzell remains a timeless and tireless entertainer with fans the world over.