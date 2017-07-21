CBS RADIO Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK’s overnighter DAVE STEWART has done his final shift on the station after 4.5 years in the “air chair”.

STEWART posted on his FACEBOOK page, “Well, that was a blast. After four and a half years, my time at CBS-FM has ended. Having been even small part of that station’s huge legacy is a feeling I can’t describe. Our colleague, KEN FOOTE, recently published a story about CBS-FM’s history for the station’s 45th anniversary. To see my name on a list of personalities that includes HARRY HARRISON, RON LUNDY, DAN INGRAM, COUSIN BRUCIE, JOE MCCOY, and BOB SHANNON, is something I only dreamed of as a baby DJ. I can’t fully wrap my head around the reality of it.”

STEWART continued, “Thanks to JIM RYAN for choosing me when live overnights returned to CBS-FM and for always having my back. The same goes for SCOTT SHANNON, who’s been in my corner at both CBS-FM as well as our last station, WPLJ. DAN TAYLOR, BROADWAY BILL LEE and “BROOKLYN’S OWN” JOE CAUSI: You guys are humble legends and true friends. Thanks for making me feel like family right from the start. The same to “LOUIE LOUIE” PULICE, who has treated me like a brother since day one. To my work wives, PATTY and CHRISTINE, (I’m a polygamist, sue me): You’re consummate pros and I love you both. To BRIAN, STEVE, ASHOK, both WAYNES, DEB, LEVON, NOLAN, TREVOR, JOHN ELLIOTT, and MR. G: Your friendship and support made this gig an even greater experience.”

STEWART told ALL ACCESS, “It’s very unusual when a jock is laid off, but Jim Ryan let me do my last show and Scott had me stay for the first part of the morning show so they could give me a nice sendoff. That’s the kind of relationship we have. Here’s our last family pic. L-R: SUE ALLER (traffic anchor), me, PATTY STEELE (news anchor),SCOTT SHANNON. Nothing but gratitude for my 4.5 years in that legendary air chair.”

“I’m not leaving the airwaves, nor am I leaving NEW YORK,” he summed up. “There’s a lot of exciting stuff in the works. I’ll fill you in when I can.” Reach DAVE at StewartDave@aol.com.