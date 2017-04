SINCLAIR Country WUSH/NORFOLK PD BRANDON O’BRIEN has announced his resignation with plans to relocate to NASHVILLE. Midday personality DAVE PARKER was immediately named to succeed O’BRIEN. PARKER has been with WUSH since the station’s 2008 launch and is a 20-year market vet. Reach him here

O’BRIEN also joined WUSH at launch, coming from iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT/CHARLOTTE; he was upped to PD in 2010. Reach him here.