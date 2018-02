TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WKDQ/EVANSVILLE, IN is on the hunt to fill the vacant Brand Manager/morning show host role created when DAVE FIELDS recently departed from the station. Interested candidates can find the job overview and apply here.

Concurrently, FIELDS has made the move to the company’s AC WMSX (MIX 96)/BUFFALO for mornings, with a start date and co-host to be revealed soon.