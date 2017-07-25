CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s DARIUS RUCKER will release his fifth studio album, “When Was The Last Time,” on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th. RUCKER shared the news with fans via INSTAGRAM earlier TODAY (7/25). “When Was The Last Time” will feature RUCKER’s recent chart-topper, “If I Told You”, as well as his current single, “For The First Time.”

Check out the announcement here, where he addresses NBC-TV’s “TODAY” show hosts KATHIE LEE GIFFORD and HODA KOTB and gives the news that he will also appear on their show in OCTOBER.