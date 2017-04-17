Longtime radio programmer and host DANNY OCEAN is joining UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS as a Representative in its Affiliate Relations department. OCEAN, the veteran of stations like WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, WIOQ (Q102) and (currently) WBEB (101.1 MORE FM)/PHILADELPHIA, KZQZ/SAN FRANCISCO, WKCI/NEW HAVEN, and WMC-F/MEMPHIS as well as working for the last four and a half years as Affiliate Relations representative for the SHEET HAPPENS prep service, will cover the NORTHEAST region for USRN and will help guide the affiliate marketing efforts for USRN’s Top 40 and Hot AC shows, including OPEN HOUSE PARTY and THE DAVE & JIMMY MORNING SHOW.

SVP/Content and Affiliation STEFAN JONES said, “DANNY brings the best of both worlds to our Affiliate Marketing team. He knows what it’s like to be in a radio station and in the PD’s chair on a daily basis, but he’s also spent the last number of years getting to know our side of the business and expanding his list of contacts in radio. It’s really rare to find someone able to see the whole picture the way he can, and we couldn’t be happier that he’s now part of the UNITED STATIONS team.”

OCEAN said, “I’m thrilled and excited to be joining the gold standard of companies as a member of the UNITED STATIONS team. I would like to personally thank NICK VERBITSKY, CHARLIE COLOMBO, JIM HIGGINS, ANDY DENEMARK and STEFAN JONES for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Reach DANNY at (610) 585-8467 or docean@unitedstations.com.