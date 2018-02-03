Dan & Shay are back with a new gem that is getting quite a buzz out there in the Country radio world. “Tequila” (WB/WEA) is the cut from one of our favorite duo’s and this one finds them at their very best. Luke Bryan keeps the hits rolling at the format and make no mistake about that. His new “Most People Are Good” (Capitol Nashville) is fast becoming a real favorite among the panel of our music and program directors. Lanco has a track that is quite strong and powerful. “Born To Love You” (Arista Nashville) keeps pulling in some rather impressive numbers so watch for some big weeks ahead for this gem.

LoCash is an act that we met up with at past CRS events. Since the very beginning there was something special about them and their new and effective single “Don’t Get Better Than That” (Reviver) will no doubt keep them back on the charts at Country radio for some time to come. I’m also happy to see that the Brothers Osborne are keeping the heat on all of the competition. They do it well once again as the single “Shoot Me Straight” (EMI Nashville) takes flight and good for this dynamic duo.

Chris Bellamy is pulling in some rather impressive action at radio. Everybody appears to be loving the track “Rear View Mirror” (Silver Buckle) and for a very good reason, it is excellent. I’m also loving the new and fast rising single from our good pal Luke Combs. He really has it together and is showing it well as his new and thrilling “One Number Away” (River House Artists/Columbia Nashville) moves past the pack to much higher chart ground. Sugarland is also getting plenty of well-deserved attention. It’s all do to the single “Still The Same” (Big Machine/Universal) which could be one of their best in a long time. We’ll see how this all plays out for them in the coming weeks.

Dierks Bentley is out and about with a new single that is pulling in some rather impressive early numbers. “Woman, Amen” (Capitol Nashville) is the one that is fast becoming a real favorite with our panel of Country radio stations. The pairing of the ever talented Carrie Underwood and rapper Ludacris appears to be making some world history. Many of the music critics are singing the praises of “The Champion” (Capitol Nashville) and this has all of the makings of a solid #1 single to be sure.

Morgan Wallen is fast becoming one popular guy. “Up Down” (Big Loud) is the track that is adding to his already powerful stock portfolio. So far it’s been a ground-breaking past few months for this multi-talented recording artist. The most unlikely pairing so far in 2018 is the teaming of Bebe Rexha with her new fast friends Florida Georgia Line. Together this new team is taking the radio waves by storm with the tasteful and super red-hot anthem that is “Meant To Be” (WB/WEA). Look for this one to also hit the top of the charts in record time. You heard it right here from the Buckster.

DK Davis is back at radio with yet another gem. His latest and greatest in “Old Enough To Know Better” (Route 66) could take him back up to the top of the charts. DK has been with us from the very beginning and it’s a thrill to see him back on the charts where he belongs. Lynnes has a good thing going at Country radio. The track that is making it all happen is “Heartbreak Song For The Radio” (Ind). You may want to spend a little more time with this one. Also pulling in some rather impressive activity is

Michael Johnathon. His “Pirate” (PoetMan) is on the move and this should be a must add.

Al & Trey, who are also nominees for this year’s New Music Awards are taking the radio world by storm as the new “Kings and Queens” takes off. Look for some big weeks ahead for them as they are ready to make their move in 2018. They are among a number of artists that are up for a New Music Award. Please visit our sight and place your votes to help turn nominations into wins for many of this great artists and bands.

We’re here on sight at CRS 2018. I’m looking forward to getting together with many of you at this grand event. Also check out my show at Legends Corner. Looking forward to making this the very best year ever and let’s keep Country alive and well.