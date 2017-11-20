Former iHEARTRADIO VP/National Digital Sales DAN FRISBIE has been named VP/Digital Sales at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, effective TODAY (11/20). FRISBIE has been head of his own consulting firm for the past year; he previously served as EVP/Media at JUN GROUP after 8 years at iHEART.

“We are thrilled to bring DAN on board to lead digital revenue growth at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP,” said EVP/Digital STEVE MEYERS. “DAN’s experience, enthusiasm, and passion for digital, especially as it relates to the radio space, is a perfect complement for our goals to aggressively grow our digital presence and capabilities for our brands and our clients.” Added FRISBIE, “I am excited to be joining the great team at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. I am a firm believer in the power of radio and the strong relationship that stations have with their local audiences. I look forward to advancing the company’s digital sales offering from a local, regional, and national standpoint with a media company that is best positioned to succeed in this rapidly changing environment.”