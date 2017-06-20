CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (KICKS 101.5)/ATLANTA has promoted DALLAS MCCADE to MD. MCCADE, who is currently Co-Host of KICKS 101.5’s morning show, “CADILLAC JACK AND DALLAS MORNINGS,” will be leaving the show to concentrate on MD duties.

CADILLAC JACK told his wakeup listeners that the morning show will be evolving and that he will be gone and off the air until THURSDAY morning, when the station reveals its new morning show line-up.

VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON said, “Radio is really at its best when we find places for our most talented people to pursue their passion and purpose. DALLAS was made for Country music and her understanding of the artists, the music and the unique connection this format makes with its listeners made this move a no-brainer.”

PD SCOTT LINDY added, “DALLAS knows country music like few I have ever met. Her knowledge, her relationships, and her love for the format are just the fuel we need to launch KICKS into another orbit.”

MCCADE said, “This is a huge honor for me to be able to apply my passion for Country music in a capacity that helps KICKS 101.5 serve the Country audience in ATLANTA and all of NORTH GEORGIA. I will dearly miss CADILLAC JACK and the fun we have had for many years in the morning. A position like this doesn’t come along every day and it was an opportunity I could not turn down.”