CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed DAHN BURKE as Dir./Digital Sales and Operations, for Hot AC WRQX and News/Talk WMAL-A-F/WASHINGTON, D.C. BURKE joins from TEGNA MEDIA, where she was Digital Sales Manager. She was previously Sr. Digital Account Executive for CBC RADIO/WASHINGTON, D.C.

VP/Market Manager JAKE MCCANN said, “DAHN BURKE has a proven track record of developing digital programs that deliver results for clients. Prior to joining CUMULUS, DAHN ran a digital team that was the market leader in performance. We are thrilled to have her leading our new CUMULUS Digital C-Suite products offering local marketers with the powerful reach, frequency and recall of radio, combined with comprehensive custom digital marketing solutions that effectively engage consumers. DAHN’s enthusiasm and knowledge will be a great addition to our high-performing CUMULUS/WASHINGTON, D.C., team, as we bring these exciting and innovative digital solutions to market for the benefit of our client partners.”

BURKE said, “I am looking forward to spearheading the expansion of the CUMULUS MEDIA digital extensions with the C-Suite of digital solutions in the WASHINGTON, D.C. metropolitan region. As a passionate leader of change, and a radio native representing this medium for 19 years, we will collaborate by combining the highly effective method of reaching mass audiences, radio, with localized digital marketing strategies that achieve our clients’ goals and business objectives.”