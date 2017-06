CURTIS MEDIA Country WMMY and WWMY/BOONE, NC midday host BRIAN FISHER has added OM stripes for the six-station cluster, which also includes Top 40 WXIT, Classic Hits WZJS, Southern Gospel WECR-A, and News-Talk WATA-A.

FISHER has been with the company for 12 years, beginning with his time at WECR-A. Congratulate him here.