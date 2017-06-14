CURB RECORDS has appointed industry veteran CHERYL BROZ VP/Pop Promotion and Radio Marketing, effective JUNE 19th. A veteran of labels such as COLUMBIA, ISLAND, DEF JAM RECORDS/UMG and ARISTA RECORDS, BROZ will guide the strategic direction for promotion and marketing efforts across Pop and Rock.

“There has never been a better time for great hit songs to be exposed to multiple formats,” THE CURB GROUP CEO JIM ED NORMAN said. “The solid relationships that CHERYL has built across mainstream radio will be a tremendous asset to our artist roster. We are thrilled to have her join us here at CURB.”

“On behalf of Chairman, MIKE CURB, and CEO JIM ED NORMAN, it’s my distinct pleasure to welcome CHERYL BROZ to our CURB family,” VP/GM TAYLOR CHILDRESS said. “From the beginning there was zero doubt she was our ideal candidate for this challenging and exciting role. CHERYL has the knowledge, reputation and practical experience needed to guide our diverse artist roster as CURB continues to expand into the Top 40, Hot AC, AAA, Rock and Alternative formats.”

“I have always been passionate about the artists and records that I have had the privilege to represent,” BROZ said. “I am excited for the opportunity to take a leadership role in promoting and marketing CURB’s music to a wider audience at radio.”

BROZ can be reached at: cbroz@curb.com (615) 293-9867