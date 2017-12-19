CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted DON BOYD to VP/Market Manager of the MOBILE, AL cluster, which includes Urban AC WDLT, News/Talk WXQW-A, Top 40 WABD, Urban WBLX and Gospel WGOK-A. BOYD has 28 years of experience overseeing sales and operational initiatives, and was promoted from his most recent position as GSM at CUMULUS/ATLANTA.

EVP BOB WALKER said, “DON BOYD is a seasoned media manager and operator with an established track record in leading high-performing teams that grow station brands and drive revenue. He will be a great addition to the team in MOBILE as Vice President/Market Manager of our five station-group.”

BOYD said, “I could not be more excited to make this move within CUMULUS. We have some tremendous radio brands in MOBILE with a talented staff. I am looking forward to leading the MOBILE market into the future.”