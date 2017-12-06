CUMULUS NASHVILLE’s 10th annual “Toy Field” charity drive collected thousands of toys for needy children and gifts for seniors TUESDAY (12/5) at NISSAN STADIUM, home of the TENNESSEE TITANS. The event benefits the SALVATION ARMY’s Forgotten Angel Program and helps over 8,000 “angels” in the NASHVILLE area.

SALVATION ARMY NASHVILLE Area Commander Major ETHAN FRIZZELL said, “Throughout the years, the CUMULUS NASHVILLE listeners have been generous with their donations. Today was a great day that will help us provide for those in need in our community this holiday season.”

The cluster includes Country WKDF (NASH FM 103.3), Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE), Urban AC WQQK (92Q), News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN), and Country WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON).

Coca-Cola Polar Bear, Frizzell, Lt. Raquel Revaula, Santa Claus