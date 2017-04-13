CUMULUS MEDIA/DALLAS has promoted REBECCA KAPLAN to Dir./Marketing for its seven-station cluster; she will retain Dir./Promotions duties at KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) and sister Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF).

“REBECCA has proven herself with outstanding event execution for our Country stations KPLX and KSCS,” said CUMULUS MEDIA/DALLAS-HOUSTON RVP DAN BENNETT. “Our seven-station cluster will benefit greatly from her involvement in the future with all our stations.” Added KAPLAN, “I am so honored to have this opportunity to be the Dir./Marketing for CUMULUS/DALLAS. I have had the privilege of working with this amazing team for the past two years. They welcomed me with open arms when I moved from FLORIDA and cannot wait to continue to work with them and build upon our already amazing radio stations.”