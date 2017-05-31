CUMULUS MEDIA will kick off its third annual “NASH NEXT” competition TODAY (5/31), giving local Country artists the ability to win a major label record deal and national airplay. The Country music competition for new artists was originally launched in 2015, and has since crowned 2015 winners BREAKING SOUTHWEST and TODD O’NEILL.

The “NASH NEXT 2017” competition will run for five months and was announced by PEARL RECORDS artist GARTH BROOKS, who will lend his voice to the campaign across 62 markets. “I can’t think of a better way to inspire and discover up-and-coming talent than through local Country radio,” said BROOKS. The competition winner will be signed to NASH NEXT RECORDS under the BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) umbrella.

Local artists may enter the “NASH NEXT 2017” competition via the NASH NEXT website, and participants will be judged in each community based upon an original song submission. Local winners will move on to the national challenge with ten finalists being selected by industry professionals. The finalists will then compete at a live concert event in NASHVILLE, where a panel of finale judges will select the “NASH NEXT 2017” winner. Returning as finale judges for “NASH NEXT 2017” will be BMLG Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA and nationally syndicated radio host KIX BROOKS. Additional celebrity judges will be announced at a later date.