CUMULUS will swap frequencies for two of its Country stations in AMARILLO on JANUARY 15th. In the swap, the “TEXAS Red Dirt Country” format of KPUR (107.1 THE ARMADILLO) will move from 107.1 FM to the more powerful Class C signal at 95.7 FM as TEXAS COUNTRY 95.7, THE ARMADILLO, and the format of Country KARX (NASH ICON 95.7) will move to the 107.1 FM position as NASH ICON 107.1.

VP/Market Mgr. SHANNON URTON said, “The TEXAS Red Dirt audience is made up of the most loyal listeners I have ever seen and I am excited for what this move means for them and for the TEXAS Red Dirt Artists!”

OM/PD CRAIG VAUGHN added, “TEXAS Red Dirt music has grown in popularity to the extent that 5,000 watts of power just wasn’t enough anymore. Moving to 95.7 gives KPUR 100,000 watts of power so we can satisfy the demand we’ve had from the smaller towns surrounding AMARILLO. It’s a true testament to CUMULUS MEDIA CEO MARY BERNER’s vision of letting the local markets make local decisions about what is best for them. On JANUARY 15, CUMULUS will own the most powerful station in the nation playing only independent TEXAS Red Dirt Country music. NASH ICON will be moving to 107.1, which gives us the opportunity to make it a more local, community-based station while still playing the music that made Country great.”