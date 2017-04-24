CUMULUS MEDIA has named 20-year radio broadcasting executive NICOLA (NIC) MERENDA as VP/Market Manager for CUMULUS MEDIA/TOPEKA, which includes AC KMAJ, Classic Hits KWIC, Rock KDVV, Country KTOP, Talk KMAJ-A and Sports KTOP-A. MERENDA joins CUMULUS from PANDORA MEDIA.

RVP/Market Mgr.-KANSAS CITY DONNA BAKER said, “NIC brings a wealth of experience and infectious enthusiasm for our industry. We are excited to welcome him ‘home’ as he joins the MIDWEST Region to lead our outstanding TOPEKA team.”

MERENDA said, “I cannot thank DONNA enough for this opportunity to work for CUMULUS with some incredibly talented people and great stations in TOPEKA. It is great to be back in the MIDWEST!”