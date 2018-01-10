COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2018 will continue its ongoing mission of care and compassion for its constituents by addression one of today’s most relevant issues with a workshop entitled “A Conversation About Harassment” lead by NEW YORK attorney SHELLEY GREENWALD. The workshop will be held twice on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7th, once from 11a until 11:50a (CT), and again from 2p until 2:50p (CT).

The workshop will focus on answering questions individuals might have as it pertains to the topic of harassment, including how to recognize harassment, how to avoid it, and what to do about it. GREENWALD specializes in the field of employment practices and advises, consults, trains, and handles all aspects of equal employment, HR, and diversity issues. For more agenda details on CRS 2018, and information on how to register, click here.