The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar is now available for download on iPhone, Android, Blackberry and Windows mobile devices as well as laptops. The CRS 2018 app, powered by Country Aircheck, provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, panel descriptions, speaker bios, integrated calendar upgrades, CRS after-hour activities, CRS TV video clips and other event news. Users can create their own customized CRS schedule, rate the panels, and post updates and reviews directly to their social media profiles.

To get the app, interested parties must go to the app store on their mobile device and download “Crowdcompass AttendeeHub.” They must search for “CRS 2018” and click download. When trying to access the CRS 2018 app, they will be required to open the Crowdcompass AttendeeHub on the home screen.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2018 is set for Feb. 5-7, 2018 at the Omni Nashville. Registration for Country Radio Seminar 2018 is available at at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter (Hashtag #CRS2018) and Instagram.