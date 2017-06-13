CREATIVE NATION has upped JEFF SKAGGS to VP/Creative and KELSEY GRANDA to Sr. Dir./Creative Administration for its music publishing division. In the elevated role, SKAGGS, who originally joined CREATIVE NATION in 2014, will help oversee publishing responsibilities including songwriters’ calendars, pitching songs, signing and developing writers and artists, and continuing to grow and diversify the CREATIVE NATION roster. Congratulate SKAGGS here.

GRANDA has been with CREATIVE NATION since 2013. Her role will now encompass handling all creative administration for the CREATIVE NATION roster of writers, including demo booking and billing, production coordination, writer calendar bookings, WRIOS software development, catalog management, and oversight of CREATIVE NATION events. Congratulate her here.