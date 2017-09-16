Creamer have announced their first US Tour dates including a handful of shows supporting Wilco. The band lead by Philip Creamer, former frontman of the Dallas-based band Dovetail, will also feature touring members of Nikki Lane and Nicole Atkins bands, as well as The Autumn Defense. They will perform songs off Creamer’s upcoming debut album across the Midwest and Southwest this September including their debut performance in Los Angeles at the famed Hotel Cafe. The album, produced by Wilco’s Pat Sansone alongside Josh Shapera (Flaming Lips, The Autumn Defense) is slated for an Early 2018 release and features appearances and performances by The Texas Gentlemen, Audley Freed, Dave King, and more. The lead off track, “Magic” is now available to stream exclusively on SoundCloud.

After a decade as a central figure in the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene, singer and songwriter Philip Creamer recently decided to move his young family to Nashville, TN where he would start work on his first solo project. Dovetail, the band he had formed with his younger brother and longtime friends, had dissolved and Creamer was set on finding a clean slate and new inspiration, so he packed up and headed east. Soon after moving, friend and Cordovas leading man, Joe Firstman, asked Creamer to open for him at east Nashville’s legendary hang, The Family Wash where he attracted the attention of Pat Sansone (Wilco) and Audley Freed (Black Crowes, Sheryl Crow) who would soon begin work on Creamer’s debut album. While still unreleased, some tracks from found their ways into the hands of tastemaker radio station Lightning 100 in Nashville, and they have since featured the songs “Magic” and “Daydreamer” on air.

All dates are on-sale now, and get a sneak peek of Creamer’s new album by giving “Magic” a listen below. For more information and to keep up with Creamer check out whoiscreamer.com.

Listen to “Magic” Here: http://smarturl.it/CreamerMagic

Creamer – Fall 2017 Tour Dates

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ The 5 Spot^

09/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater*

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland*

09/24 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater*

09/26 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera*

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe

10/01 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Magnolia Motor Lounge%

10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Belmont Hotel