Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. has revealed an early version of its agenda for Country Radio Seminar 2018, to be held Feb. 5-7, 2018, at the Omni Nashville. The preliminary agenda details were released in advance of the CRS 2018 regular rate registration deadline, which is Dec. 5.

Every year, Country Radio Seminar serves as host to experts in technology, social media, imaging, talent and programming. The three-day event will once again feature educational seminars, numerous performances, networking opportunities and panels that cover all areas of the radio and records industry.

Greg Frey, VP/Programming Operations of Cumulus Media, Inc. and CRS Agenda Committee Chairman commented, “I’m proud of the work done by the Agenda Committee who has put together a seminar full of innovative and powerful panels, speakers and workshops. CRS continues to stand as the premier event for the radio industry and provides quality, actionable information to our attendees that they can utilize to improve ratings and revenue. Highlights of CRS 2018 include two research studies, presented by CMA and Edison Research, and a ground-breaking talk from Cumulus Media’s CEO, Mary Berner. Plus, familiar favorites like the PD Mentoring Breakfast are back along with a few awesome surprises that are yet to be announced. Most notably, in light of recent events, a “sea change” is taking place. We have an obligation to our industry to speak on the areas of personal responsibility, sexual harassment, and treating others with dignity and respect. This hot topic discussion is one of today’s biggest issues that is currently shaking the foundation of our industry and will be addressed in this year’s agenda.”

The CRS 2018 Agenda-At-A-Glance includes:

(*Schedule subject to change*)

Monday, Feb. 5

3:00- 3:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies, Sponsored by Sarah Cannon

3:30- 4:00 p.m. Artist Humanitarian Award & Tom Rivers Award Presentation

4:00-5:00 p.m. Keynote Speaker

5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Welcome Reception, Sponsored by CMA and Live Nation

7:00 – 9:30 p.m. CRS Monday Night Musical Event

9:45 p.m. CRS After Hours

Tuesday, Feb 6

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Programming Mentoring Breakfast

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Label Mentoring Breakfast

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Sales Mentoring Breakfast

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Miles Adcox: Intentional Thinking, How to Take Control of Your Life

9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Edison Research Presentation

11:30 – 1:50 p.m. UMG Nashville Lunch and Performance

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. Small Market 101: Raising Your Bottom Line, One Strategy at a Time

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. Facebook: Like It, Love it, Share It!

3:30 – 4:20 p.m. Radio Today with Cumulus Media’s CEO, Mary Berner

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. On-Air Talent Mentoring Happy Hour

7:00 – 11:00 p.m. CRS After Hours

Wednesday, Feb 7

7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Women’s Mentoring Breakfast, Sponsored by NuVoodoo Media

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Digital & Tech Breakfast

9:00-9:50 a.m. Daily Featured Speaker

10:00 – 10:50 a.m. CMA Research Presentation

10:00 – 10:50 a.m. No Artists, No Problem: Revenue Generating Ideas

11:00 -11:50 a.m. Podcasting: Where the Passion Pays Off

11:00 -11:50 a.m. The Matrix of the Metrics

Noon – 1:50 p.m. Big Machine Label Group Lunch and Performance

2:00 – 2:50 p.m. Radio 2025

2:00 – 2:50 p.m. You Are A Brand: How to Build a Fan Base You Can Monetize

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Surprise Artist Interview, Sponsored by BMI

5:30 – 6:15 p.m. New Faces Cocktail Reception, Sponsored by Riser House Entertainment

6:30 – 10:00 p.m. New Faces of Country Music Dinner and Performance, Sponsored by ACM & St. Jude

Children’s Research Hospital – *Performances Powered by Live Nation

10:00 p.m. CRS After Hours

To keep up with changes surrounding this year’s agenda, please visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com or download the CRS mobile app. As in previous years, the CRS app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, panel descriptions, speaker bios, live performances, CRS after-hour activities and more.

Registration for Country Radio Seminar 2018 is available at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

Country Radio Seminar will be held at the luxurious Omni Nashville, in the heart of downtown Nashville. Register to attend CRS 2018 today by visiting www.CountryRadioSeminar.com or by calling the CRS offices at 615-327-4487. Registration is now available at the “Regular Rate” of $599. On Dec. 5, the CRS rate increases to the final rate of $699.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. CRS 2018 will be held Feb. 5-7, 2018. Visit at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com for more information. Like CRS on Facebook and follow CRS on Twitter. (Hashtag #CRS2018).