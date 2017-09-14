COX MEDIA GROUP ATLANTA RADIO has upped Media Consultant MIKE WATKINS to Local Sales Manager. WATKINS has been in sales for the cluster for the past 20 years after working on the programming side for stations like KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH and WGCI-A/CHICAGO; he joined the CMG ATLANTA cluster in 1993 as PD at Urban AC WALR (KISS 104).

“I am thrilled to promote talent from within the organization,“ said Director of Sales JALEIGH LONG. “MIKE WATKINS is a proven leader in marketing strategy and has a pervasive background in digital marketing. Partnering with current GSMs BETH BOWERS, KRIS HACKETT and MARK TURCOTTE only strengthens our sales organization and leading this team into a new era at CMG/ATLANTA.“

“I am honored and humbled to become a part of the sales leadership team with COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA RADIO,” said WATKINS. “ I’m convinced that there’s no better collection of marketers in AMERICA than the Media Consultants with whom we work. I’ve been fortunate to form a number of rewarding relationships over the 20 years that I’ve been a part of the COX family and I’m excited to be placed in a role that allows me to help even more clients and businesses throughout the market. I’m blessed to have this opportunity.”

The cluster includes WALR, News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (NEWS 95.5 FM AM 750 WSB), AC WSB-F (B98.5), Country WTSH-F-WNGC (YOUR GEORGIA COUNTRY), and Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER).