COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has promoted Sr. Dir./Digital Audience for Radio TIM CLARKE to VP/Audience and Content for Radio, effective immediately. CLARKE will set the content strategy for radio — programming, new content development, content distribution, audience growth, and measurement — and work with the CMG Digital team and industry partners to drive digital innovation for CMG Radio and its stations. CMG VP/Programming STEVE SMITH, who will still oversee CMG Format Leaders and work directly on programming with radio stations and brand managers, will report to CLARKE in this new structure.

“With TIM in this role, along with CMG’s dedication to strong and innovative programming, I’m confident that CMG will continue to set our properties apart over the air and online as the best in the industry,” EVP BILL HENDRICH said. Added CLARKE, “It is an honor to take on these expanded responsibilities. COX is truly an incredible organization, and I am so grateful for all of the opportunities I have been afforded throughout my 13 year career here. This is an exciting, transformative time for the media business, and COX MEDIA GROUP has the best radio brands and digital products in local media.”