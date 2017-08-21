COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has named MARY ELLEN MARCILLIAT-FALKNER as its new SVP/Chief HR Officer, beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th. She succeeds KAREN BENNETT, who was named as COX COMMUNICATIONS EVP/Chief HR Officer last MONTH.

“MARY ELLEN is a proven COX leader, with over 20 years in the automotive business, and she brings with her a strong understanding of our COX values, most importantly that our employees are truly our most valuable resource,” said CMG President KIM GUTHRIE. “COX is a special company that develops its people internally. This fosters an environment where we can promote our most talented leaders from within.”

“I am thrilled to join COX MEDIA GROUP and to work alongside KIM GUTHRIE and the respected CMG leadership team,” said MARCILLIAT-FALKNER. “As a long-time COX employee, I have always admired our award-winning media brands and the unprecedented connection those businesses have with their communities and their customers. I look forward to helping the company win with its people in this changing media landscape.”