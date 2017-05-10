COX MEDIA GROUP has added ASHLEY PETERSON as Sr. Dir./Human Resources at the company’s headquarters in ATLANTA. PETERSON previously served as DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS Group VP/Human Resources Management.

“ASHLEY’s extensive background is comprised of full portfolio HR support, including HR centers of excellence (COE) and Business Partner teams,” said CMG Chief Human Resources Officer KAREN BENNETT. “She is a proven leader with the ability to influence executives to achieve strategic business objectives through the development and execution of a sound HR strategy. This, coupled with her experience in the media industry, makes her the perfect addition to our HR executive team and business partner to our corporate departments.”